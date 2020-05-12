Sumitomo Chemical Innovates with Anaqua’s AQX IP Management Platform

Diverse chemical company selects Anaqua software and services to unify and enhance global patent and trademark management processes

BOSTON, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property management solutions, today announced that Japanese multinational company Sumitomo Chemical will enhance its IP management system by moving to Anaqua’s AQX platform.

Sumitomo Chemical, a manufacturer in petrochemicals, organic chemicals, IT-related chemicals, agrochemicals, and pharmaceuticals, opted for Anaqua when replacing its previous IP management system. The company will leverage Anaqua’s latest version of AQX software to streamline the entire IP management lifecycle from innovation creation and disclosure to patent annuity payment services. The platform’s fully integrated software and services will support Sumitomo Chemical in unifying patent and trademark management processes globally, and its real-time IP data analytics and forecasting capability will help the company enhance its IP strategy.

“We are thrilled to welcome another world-leading Japanese company to Anaqua’s client community and to provide integrated software and services that will enable them to manage their IP operations and strategy in a holistic fashion,” said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. “Sumitomo Chemical has established itself as one of the most innovative companies in its field, and AQX will help IP portfolio managers at Sumitomo Chemical ensure they maximize the value of the organization’s IP assets.”

About Anaqua

Anaqua is a premium provider of integrated, end-to-end innovation and intellectual property (IP) management solutions, serving more than 50% of the top 25 U.S. patent filers, more than 50% of the top 25 global brands, and a growing number of the most prestigious, forward-looking law firms. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across Europe and Asia. Anaqua’s IP platform is used by nearly one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators globally. Its solution suite merges best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create one intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com .

About Sumitomo Chemical

Sumitomo Chemical Company is a global chemical manufacturer established in 1914. The organization operates through the following segments: Basic Chemicals, Petrochemicals and Plastics, Information Technology (IT) related Chemicals, Health and Crop Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, and others. For more information visit sumitomo-chem.co.jp/english/