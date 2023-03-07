Sunrise View at Angkor Wat Becoming a Top Attraction

Sunrise view at the world-known Angkor Wat Temple of Cambodia has noticeably becoming a most attracted travel checklist for both national and international tourists.

The notice was highlighted in a news release issued on Mar. 6 by the APSARA National Authority.

It described remarkable number of tourists coming to see the sunrise view at Angkor Wat very early in morning of everyday.

Some tourists waited on the embankment of Angkor Wat’s moat, some sat at the libraries, and some waited near the northern and southern ponds in front of the temple to take pictures and enjoy the view, according to the release.

Ms. Yean Dany, 29 years old, a resident of Phnom Penh, was very surprised when she arrived in front of Angkor Wat because she saw a lot of national and international tourists coming to see the sunrise.

She said that although she had visited Angkor Wat many times, this was the first time that she and her friends had come to see the sunrise view, for which she had to get up as early as 5 o’clock in the morning.

Witnessing the beauty of the sunrise at the top of Angkor Wat, reflecting the golden light from the pond at the temple, Ms. Dany said that she was not disappointed that she took the time to see the sunrise at Angkor Wat.

For Ms. Garency Fraken, an American, said it was her dream to see the view and it was her and her family’s first and foremost priority during her visit in Siem Reap.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse