Support for Women’s Economic Empowerment Discussed



Phnom Penh: Cambodian Minister of Women’s Affairs and a delegation of investors and experts from Singapore have discussed the advancement of women’s economic empowerment and entrepreneurship in Cambodia. H.E. Dr. Ing Kantha Phavi engaged in talks with the Singaporean delegation led by Dr. Yap Meen Sheng at the ministry earlier this week.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the Singaporean delegation comprised experts in education, entrepreneurship, and social development. They explored potential cooperation to boost women’s roles in various economic sectors. Both parties expressed a mutual interest in promoting women’s economic participation through the Women Entrepreneur Development Centre (WEDC).

The collaboration aims to enhance women’s involvement in the informal economy, the digital economy, the green economy, and the care economy. The discussions focused on creating sustainable opportunities and partnerships that could drive economic growth and empower women in Cambodia.