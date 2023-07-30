Supreme Consultation and Recommendation Council to be Re-established in 7th-mandate Government

The Supreme Consultation and Recommendation Council (SCRC), a consultation mechanism between the Royal Government and political parties for the nation’s benefits, will continue in the 7th-mandate government.

The confirmation was made by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen in a voice message shared this morning.

Three dignitaries from each political party contesting in the recent National Election will be invited to be members of the SCRC, he pointed out.

There is a possibility to allow the political parties that did not join the election, but were registered at the Ministry of Interior to take part in the SCRC, Samdech Techo Hun Sen added, stressing that new Prime Minister and the new Royal Government will consider and make a decision.

“We’d like to gather human capital, intellectual capital to further develop the country. Moreover, it is a spirit of national unity toward a bright future,” underlined the Premier.

Initiated by Samdech Techo Hun Sen to collect all inputs to help develop the nation, the SCRC was first established in September 2018 by a royal decree. Its mandate lasts along with that of the government.

SCRC’s duties are to initiate and suggest ideas on policy elaboration for the Royal Government, to provide consultations on draft laws of the Royal Government before asking for the cabinet’s approval and make petitions to the Senate against the law passed by the National Assembly, as well as to provide recommendations to the Prime Minister in case of inactive or abusive act of any officials or the Prime Minister.

SCRC’s members will be convened for a meeting every month by their chairman (each political party takes over the SCRC chairmanship every month on a rotation basis) and every six months with the Prime Minister or at other necessary time at the Prime Minister’s convocation.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)