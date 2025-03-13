Surge in Foreign Tourists Visiting Cambodia in January 2025



Phnom Penh: Cambodia attracted 611,834 international tourists during the first month of 2025, an increase by 13.3 percent compared to the same period last year, pointed out a report released on Mar. 11 by the Ministry of Tourism.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Thailand emerged as the top source market for foreign tourist arrivals in Cambodia with 189,343 visitors, a year-on-year decrease of 15.7 percent. Some 85,796 Vietnamese and 67,998 Chinese tourists travelled to Cambodia during the period, up 0.1 percent and 45 percent, respectively.





As many as 245,403 or about 40 percent of the total foreign tourists arrived in Cambodia by air, a year-on-year increase of 18.8 percent. The remaining tourists entered the Kingdom via land border gates and waterways, the report added.





In 2024, Cambodia received 6.7 million international tourists, higher than the figure before the COVID-19 spread (6.6 million). This year, the country is expected to welcome up to 7.5 million international tourists. Based on current trends and the continued implementation of key strategies by the government – as well as the ministry’s efforts to promote its various strategic plans – the number of international tourists is expected to grow to between 7.2 and 7.5 million in 2025, the ministry stated in a report recently published.





Cambodia is well-known for its world cultural heritage sites, such as the Angkor Archaeological Park in Siem Reap province, the Preah Vihear Temple and Koh Ker Temple in Preah Vihear province, and the Sambor Prei Kuk Archaeological Site in Kampong Thom province. Besides, the Kingdom has a 450-kilometre-long pristine coastline stretching across four southwestern provinces of Preah Sihanouk, Kampot, Kep and Koh Kong.

