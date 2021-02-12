Survey to Upgrade STEM Education Launched

A survey of the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to upgrade STEM education through the so-called Think! Think! initiative has been launched.

The official launch of the survey and the Think! Think! School & Lab took place here in Phnom Penh on Wednesday under the presidency of H.E. Hang Choun Naron, Minister of Education, Youth and Sports and H.E. Mikami Masahiro, Japanese Ambassador to Cambodia.

Addressing the function, H.E. Hang Choun Naron underlined that the project will help improve the foundation of children’s critical thinking by STEM education.

The minister spoke highly of Think! Think!, stressing that it is a programme to boost learning of Mathematics for children, especially students in grade 2 and 3.

He also encouraged all schools using the Think! Think! programme to continue implementing it not only for the test, but also for further promotion of technology for children, especially in the context of COVID-19 crisis.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press