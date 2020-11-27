‘Sweden’s Embassy Closure’ Not to Affect Diplomatic Ties

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said that the closure of Sweden’s Embassy in Cambodia will not ‘affect’ the relations between Cambodia and Sweden.

The remarks came after the Government Offices of Sweden announced on Nov. 26 that the Swedish government decided that “the Embassy of Sweden in Phnom Penh will be closed by the end of 2021”.

“Sweden has good relations with Cambodia. These will now continue in new ways,” read the announcement.

Spokesperson at the Cambodian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Koy Kuong said today that, “[It is] the internal affairs of Sweden to shut down or open its embassy abroad. The announcement of embassy’s closure does not affect the relations between Cambodia and Sweden.”

According to the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the intention is to concurrently accredit the Ambassador in Bangkok to Cambodia, and the activities of the MFA will be transferred to the Embassy in Bangkok.

The MFA will no longer have any staff stationed in Cambodia when the Embassy has been closed, it added.

The changes are part of the MFA’s continuous adaptation of its organisation abroad to external changes and new monitoring and service requirements, said the announcement, stressing that this is a constant process of change, and involves Sweden sometimes opening or closing embassies and consulates.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press