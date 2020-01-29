Swiss Investors to Seek Investment Opportunities in Cambodia

A delegation of Swiss Chamber of Commerce will pay a visit to Cambodia to seek understanding on investment opportunities in the Kingdom.

The information was shared by H.E. Ms. Helene Budliger Artieda, Bangkok-based Swiss Ambassador to Cambodia, in a meeting here yesterday with H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance, attributing the delegation's interest to Cambodia's strong economic growth.

The ambassador said that during the visit, the delegation will discuss with relevant government agencies about investment opportunities.

For his part, H.E. Aun Pornmoniroth expressed welcome to the planned visit of the Bangkok-based Swiss Chamber of Commerce.

The Royal Government of Cambodia considers private sector as a driving force of economic growth and a partner for development, he said, stressing that the government also has set forth a series of reforms toward improvement of investment environment, economic diversification, and strengthening of competitiveness to attract investment.

During a visit to Switzerland in July 2019, Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen met with Swiss companies, which showed their interests to invest in Cambodia's sectors of energy, technology, and education.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press