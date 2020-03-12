Symphony Health Partners with Datavant for the Industry’s Deepest View of the Patient Journey

Life sciences customers will gain flexibility to build bespoke, fit-for-purpose data assets and strategies to support the development and delivery of life-enhancing drugs

RALEIGH, N.C., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ: PRAH) announced today a partnership between Symphony Health and Datavant that expands the breadth of data available for integration and allows life sciences companies to get the deepest and most holistic view of the patient journey in the commercial market.

Symphony Health’s proprietary Synoma® de-identification engine enables integration of complementary data sets from across the health ecosystem using a unique token. By working closely with Datavant, Symphony Health gives its customers the flexibility to connect data integrated via Synoma to the hundreds of unique data sets available through Datavant.

By leveraging best-in-class de-identification and integration with Symphony Health’s proprietary Synoma engine, customers will be able to connect, expand and analyze all relevant data types – electronic health records, medical and pharmacy claims, diagnostic lab datasets, demographics, and information from patient wearables and sensors collected during clinical trials. Leveraging these integrated data sets, customers can then build bespoke, fit-for-purpose data assets, custom data strategies and develop unique insights for their business with support from PRA and Symphony data experts.

“Useful data lives in many places, and this partnership will help our customers bring together an even greater amount of data sets for the benefit of their business and the patients whom they serve,” said Doug Fulling, President, Symphony Health. “We are committed to creating a comprehensive view of the patient journey using the largest amount of available de-identified data – all to improve the development and delivery of life-changing therapies.”

“Symphony’s data, analytics and technology solutions lay at the heart of commercial analytics,” said Travis May, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Datavant. “For many years, PRA and Symphony have successfully helped their clients navigate a changing healthcare system. And now, by unlocking the power of the open data ecosystem, Symphony’s customers will have access to dramatically more data, and will be able to create tailored data strategies to solve the next generation of healthcare problems.”

ABOUT PRA HEALTH SCIENCES

PRA (NASDAQ: PRAH) is one of the world’s leading global contract research organizations by revenue, providing outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. PRA’s global clinical development platform includes more than 75 offices across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, South Africa, Australia and the Middle East and more than 17,500 employees worldwide. Since 2000, PRA has participated in approximately 4,000 clinical trials worldwide. In addition, PRA has participated in the pivotal or supportive trials that led to U.S. Food and Drug Administration or international regulatory approval of more than 95 drugs.

INVESTOR INQUIRIES: InvestorRelations@prahs.com

MEDIA INQUIRIES:

Laurie Hurst, Director, Communications and Public Relations

HurstLaurie@prahs.com , +1.919.786.8435

ABOUT SYMPHONY HEALTH

A wholly-owned subsidiary of PRA Health Sciences, Symphony Health is a leading provider of high-value data, analytics, and technology solutions for biopharmaceutical manufacturers, healthcare providers, and payers. The company helps clients understand disease incidence, prevalence, progression, treatment, and influences along the patient and prescriber journeys by connecting and integrating a broad set of primary and secondary data, and providing health research, analytics, and consulting expertise. Symphony Health derived data improves health management decisions, and helps clients drive revenue growth while providing critical insights on how to effectively adapt to the changing healthcare ecosystem. For more information about Symphony Health, please visit www.symphonyhealth.prahs.com .

ABOUT DATAVANT

Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works with data owners and users to ensure that data can be connected to power next-generation analytics and applications while protecting patient privacy. Datavant is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com .