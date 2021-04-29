Taconic Biosciences Launches New COVID-19 Mouse Model

Expands COVID-19 Research Toolkit with novel hACE2 AC22 Mouse

RENSSELAER, N.Y., April 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Taconic Biosciences, a global leader in providing drug discovery animal model solutions, announces the launch of a new COVID-19 mouse model. This human ACE2 (hACE2) transgenic mouse expands Taconic’s COVID-19 research toolkit.

In October 2020, Taconic launched its first hACE2 model. The AC70 mouse experiences a lethal response to infection by SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Conversely, the new AC22 mouse is lethality-resistant, enabling therapeutic, vaccine, and post-infection symptom research.

Although various hACE2 mouse models of lethal SARS-CoV-2 infection exist, the hACE2 AC22 lethality-resistant model is important because it permits study of sublethal infection. Most humans infected with SARS-CoV-2 survive, and an animal model which replicates sublethal disease and recovery is needed. The hACE2 AC22 mouse provides a longer study window to assess drug efficacy compared to lethal infection models.

“While vaccines bring hope of an end to the pandemic, research on COVID-19 is still needed,” shared Dr. Michael Seiler, vice president of commercial models at Taconic. “There is a huge population of people who have now had the disease. We need models that also survive this disease long enough to aid in replicating that human condition. It cannot be overstated just how important this new AC22 model is in enabling that research.”

Study ready cohorts of animals are available for immediate ordering.

To learn more about hACE2 mice or Taconic’s Coronavirus Toolkit , please contact Taconic at 1-888-TACONIC (888-822-6642) in the US, +45 70 23 04 05 in Europe, or email [email protected] .

