Tainan Mascot ‘Hang-á Niau’ Debuts in Shinjuku, Tokyo



TAINAN,Taiwan, With the Tainan 400 promotion campaign coming to an end, a commercial featuring Tainan’s adorable mascot ‘Hang-á Niau’ (Taiwanese for ‘Alley Cat’) is played on the lively streets of Shinjuku in Tokyo, Japan. From September 21st (Sat.) to 27th (Fri.), the cute mascot can be seen in the promotional video ‘Hang-á Niau Invites You to Tainan’ at YUNIKA VISION in front of Seibu-Shinjuku Station in Tokyo, one of the busiest station in Japan with a daily traffic of 770,000 passengers on average.

The mascot ‘Hang-á Niau’ takes after the legendary creature qilin, with a lightning pattern on its tail to symbolize good luck. The design is inspired by the rat-catching cats kept on trading ships during the Age of Discovery. The origin not only echoes the historical significance of Tainan 400, but also highlights the cultural inclusiveness of that time. In addition, the patterns on ‘Hang-á Niau’ also incorporate Tainan’s unique architectural characteristics and historical contexts.

Source: BERNAMA News Ag

ency