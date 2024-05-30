TAKAFUL IKHLAS, UKM COLLABORATE TO PROVIDE CLEAN WATER SUPPLY TO LEMBAH BUJANG



ALOR SETAR, Takaful Ikhlas General Bhd (Takaful IKHLAS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MNRB Holdings Bhd, has financed a tube well project to provide a clean and treated alternative water supply to communities around Lembah Bujang.

The tube well project in Lembah Bujang is the result of Takaful IKHLAS’s second collaboration with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), following the success of the tube well project at Politeknik Kota Bharu, Kelantan, which started operation in 2023.

Takaful IKHLAS said through the collaboration, it contributed RM200,000 to the UKM Faculty of Science and Technology and the UKM Chancellor’s Foundation, to carry out a study to help provide clean and treated water supply facilities for the community around Taman Lembah Bujang.

‘The tube well project is not just infrastructure construction, it also includes exploration by geological and geophysical researchers from UKM’s Geology and Geophysics Programme, water sample safety tests and water treatment systems,’ it said in a statement

.

The handing over of the tube well was officiated by Takaful IKHLAS senior vice-president Hamzah Alias, witnessed by UKM Faculty of Science and Technology dean Prof Dr Ishak Ahmad and UKM Chancellor Foundation director Prof Dr Faizal Mohamed, at Surau As-Sakinah, Taman Lembah Bujang, Bedong, recently.

It said that cooperation in the construction of the tube well is one of the activities under IKHLAS Barakah House (IBH), a syariah-compliant fundraising initiative by Takaful IKHLAS.

It aims to generate positive community development and sustainability, through financial assistance and activities which include community involvement, with five main pillars – education, economic empowerment, community enrichment, healthcare and environment.

‘Most of IBH’s source of funds is through business zakat contributions from Takaful IKHLAS, IKHLAS Waqf and Endowment funds, and also contributions from Takaful IKHLAS participants. As of today, IBH has distributed more than RM6 million, and organised more than 80 initiati

ves,’ read the statement.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency