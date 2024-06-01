TALENTCORP TO BE STRATEGIC PARTNER FOR MJVC2024 IN TOKYO



KUALA LUMPUR, Talent Corporation Malaysia Berhad (TalentCorp), an agency under the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA), through the Malaysia at Heart (MyHeart) initiative, will join as a strategic partner for the upcoming Malaysia-Japan Visionaries Conference 2024 (MJVC2024).

TalentCorp, in a statement today, announced that MJVC2024 is organised by a team of 45 Malaysian and Japanese researchers, led by Dr Amy Poh Ai Ling, a Malaysian from Bukit Mertajam, Penang, who currently resides in Tokyo with her family.

It said that in this first MyHeart collaboration for Japan, TalentCorp will provide a Japanese Yen (¥)1,000,000 grant (equivalent to RM30,000), to ensure the conference’s success, in addition to a RM50,000 bursary to assist up to 20 Malaysian researchers participating in the conference.

Meanwhile, Human Resources Minister, Steven Sim, in the same statement, said that each MyHeart session offers a chance to connect with fellow Malaysians abroad, as well as an opportunity to pitch and engage in colla

borations, to breathe life into their projects.

‘These can create tangible outcomes which directly benefit both Malaysians and Malaysia, transforming into genuine brain gain stories,” he added.

MJVC2024, scheduled to be held from Sept 14 to 16 at the University of Tokyo’s Hongo Campus, serves as an academic platform, aiming to convene 500 participants and 100 presenters across diverse fields, including science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), law, and other emerging areas.

The Call for Abstracts for MJVC2024 is currently open, inviting submissions from students, researchers, engineers, practitioners, and government personnel, actively involved in shaping Malaysia-Japan relations. Visit https://www.mjvc.jp for more information.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency