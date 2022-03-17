TaskUs Announces New Office Expansions in Japan and the U.S.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK), a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, today announced two new locations in Fukuoka, Japan and Shreveport, Louisiana.

In both locations TaskUs will open centrally located hubs to support teammates working on TaskUs’ work-from-home platform Cirrus . In Shreveport, TaskUs has already begun hiring teammates and plans to add hundreds of roles in the coming months. In Fukuoka, TaskUs plans to begin operations in the first half of 2022.

“We are thrilled to announce our expansion into Fukuoka, Japan and Shreveport, Louisiana,” said Bryce Maddock, TaskUs CEO and Co-Founder. “Our clients – some of the most innovative technology companies in the world – are expanding globally and demanding specialized services delivered close to their customers, whether those customers are in Japan or the United States.”

TaskUs has experienced exponential growth since its founding in 2008, growing to 40,100 employees and 23 sites in 10 countries as of December 31, 2021. These two new offices will exemplify the company’s modern, collaborative, and #RidiculouslyRefreshing culture. TaskUs is committed to prioritizing its people and creates fun, engaging workspaces that encourage a productive environment for employee well-being, creativity, and happiness.

These expansions come soon after its announcement in December of the addition of Malaysia, Poland, and Romania to its growing global footprint.

To learn more about TaskUs, visit https://www.taskus.com

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to innovative and disruptive technology companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech. As of December 31, 2021, TaskUs had approximately 40,100 employees across twenty-three locations in 10 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

