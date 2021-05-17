Tautachrome (OTC: TTCM) Partners with Kompendium LLC for NFT Integration into ARknet; NFT Services to Leverage the Factom Protocol and Ethereum

ORO VALLEY, Ariz., May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tautachrome (OTC: TTCM), the developer of the ARknet platform, today announced the creation of a partnership with Kompendium LLC for the integration of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and NFT-related services into the ARknet platform. Kompendium is a specialized software development company providing Blockchain-related business solutions in identity, data assurance, tokenization, and service integration.

Kompendium Director Jason K. Gregoire commented, “ARknet’s innovative augmented-reality platform is uniquely suited to leverage many of blockchain technology’s most empowering and beneficial features. Integrating such services using leading-edge technologies like the Factom Protocol will significantly expand the ways in which ARknet can deliver value to its individual users, and numerous platform organizations and businesses.”

Kompendium, in collaboration with research & software development firm Kelecorix Inc., is developing numerous blockchain-enabled features that will provide the ARknet community the ability to tokenize user- and business-generated content within the ARknet platform. Integration of NFTs into ARknet builds upon Tautachrome’s imaging patents and technology and it provides a unique opportunity to combine patented capabilities with open NFT standards for expanded user services and business applications.

Kompendium lead engineer and Kelecorix CTO Sergey Bushnyak stated, “We are excited to work with such an energized and forward-looking team eager to bring new services and features to the ARknet platform and its users.”

ARknet’s token services will utilize the Factom Protocol and Ethereum blockchains. The Factom Protocol will provide ARknet with a highly efficient and data-agnostic decentralized data layer capable of handling its diverse technological and business logic needs. Similarly, ARknet will be capable of leveraging popular Ethereum-based features through the use of a smart contract-based bridge that connects the Ethereum and Factom Protocol networks.

Dr. Jon N. Leonard, Tautachrome’s CEO said today, “This is a great step forward, and it’s only a preview of what’s to come. Our ARknet platform is connecting the world’s consumers directly to the world’s goods and services providers with the frictionless and fraud-free features of blockchain technology. Factom (the blockchain system of the vibrant and decentralized open-source community at https://www.factomprotocol. org/) is a blockchain system that will give us the high transaction speeds and the predictably low transaction costs that we require in the ARknet platform. And the Kompendium-provided two-way bridge to Ethereum, the world’s most widely used blockchain, will let our users get the best of Ethereum without incurring Ethereum’s inherent transaction costs and time delays. In the coming weeks, we will speak more about ARknet’s built-in crypto-wallet tying our ARknet to the rest of the world via Ethereum.”

Download ARknet for Android

https://play.google.com/store/ apps/details?id=com. honeycombarchive.arknet

Download ARknet for iOS

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ arknet/id1466870072

About Tautachrome, Inc: Tautachrome, Inc. (OTC:TTCM) is an emerging growth company in the Internet applications space. The company has licenses, revolutionary patents, and patents pending in augmented reality, smartphone image authentication, and imagery-based social networking. The company is leveraging these technologies to develop privacy and security-based applications for global business and personal use.

Tautachrome, Inc. posts important information and updates through tweets from the official company twitter page https://twitter.com/ Tautachrome_inc

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, general business conditions, risks of managing growth, governmental regulatory risks, technology development risks, schedule slippage risks, and political and other business risks. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this paragraph and the risks and other factors detailed in Tautachrome’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tautachrome undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Press and commercialization contact:

David LaMountain, COO

520-318-5578

[email protected]