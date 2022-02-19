Tax Revenues Reaches US$288 million in First Month

The General Department of Taxation (GDT) of the Ministry of Economy and Finance collected US$288.23 million in the first month of this year.

The figure was released in a monthly meeting held here yesterday under the chairmanship of its General Director H.E. Kong Vibol.

The earned revenue accounts for 10.22 percent of the yearly plan, and saw an increase of 32.70 percent compared to January 2021, he pointed out.

H.E. Kong Vibol highly appreciated tax officials at all levels for their active efforts in collecting revenue with good results, he said, adding that it is a success and achievement of the General Department of Taxation, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press