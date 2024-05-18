TEAM XORN WIN JAGUH ALL STAR 2024, DEFEAT TEAM YUMS



KUALA LUMPUR: Team Xorn triumphed over Team Yums 3-0 to clinch the title of Jaguh All Star 2024, which brought together stars from the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Malaysia Professional League (MPL) in Serdang near here today.

The grand final at the Subang Jaya City Council Stadium in Serdang Jaya saw Team Xorn dominate the first game, making it difficult for Team Yums to challenge them.

Although the following two games were more competitive, Team Xorn, led by HomeBois star Mohammad Zul Hisham Mohd Noor, managed to withstand the pressure from their opponents to take home the cash prize of RM30,000 in a nearly two-hour-long competition.

Earlier, Team Xorn advanced to the final after narrowly defeating Team Rippo, 2-1, while Team Yums qualified for the final by overcoming Team Ciku, also 2-1, in the semifinals.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Xorn, who was also named the most valuable player in the final, personally felt that Team Rippo posed a greater threat to them in the semifinals compared to Team Y

ums’ performance in the grand final.

“The key to our success was that all the players on my team were really chasing the chance to win the lucrative cash prize in this tournament.

“Team Rippo truly gave us a hard time and almost jeopardised our chances of winning the RM30,000. Although Team Yums was supposed to be stronger (in the final), it turned out the other way, and we were fortunate to win in the semifinals,” he said.

As the runners-up, Team Yums took home a cash prize of RM10,000, while Team Rippo and Team Ciku each received RM5,000.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency