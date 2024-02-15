Technological Development Cannot Be Stopped, Says PM



Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, this morning said that the Kingdom cannot stop technological development, but will promote it and take this opportunity to benefit from its potential.

‘We cannot prevent technological development, we must embrace it and use it to our advantage,’ he underlined at the inauguration ceremony of the National University of Management (NUM)’s new campus in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Phnom Penh.

Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet affirmed that in Cambodia, digital use has already been part of the people’s social lives.

Besides, the Premier urged for institutional modernisation so that the government becomes a digital government.

Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet added that all institutions must pay attention to promote and encourage people to become digital people as well.

However, the country is still facing different challenges in making further progress in digital transformation, but Cambodia has made some progress in its readiness for digital transformation in ter

ms of connectivity, infrastructure, human capital and skills, citizen participation, development of a digitalised private sector, digital government, and supporting regulations.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse