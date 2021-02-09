Teledyne Imaging Begins a New Era in Large Area CMOS Imaging

WATERLOO, Ontario, Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teledyne Imaging, part of Teledyne Technologies [NYSE: TDY], is proud to introduce LACera™, a significant step forward in CMOS capabilities for advanced imaging which will enable the next generation of scientific discovery. Exclusively developed by Teledyne Imaging, LACera advanced imaging technology draws on Teledyne’s decades of expertise in CMOS sensor and camera development.

Scientific imaging, spanning x-ray to near infrared (NIR) regions, is critical to emerging applications in life and physical sciences. Applications as diverse as next generation genomics, astronomical photometry, ultra-high-resolution x-ray and electron imaging require CMOS sensors and cameras with low light sensitivity and speed. LACera CMOS technology delivers greater than 90% quantum efficiency and proprietary low noise architecture with up to 18-bit readout – a combination of performance not previously available in wafer scale sensors.

LACera technology will be exclusively featured in next generation CMOS cameras to be announced later this year and includes x-ray, EUV and VIS-NIR versions. With vast CMOS sensor and camera design capabilities, Teledyne is ready to serve the next generation of research and OEM customers. Visit www.LargeAreaCMOS.com for additional information on LACera CMOS technology.

