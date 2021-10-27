TELUS Selects Kaloom to Execute on Disaggregated, Containerized Networking Solution Use Cases

Montreal – Mobile World Congress LA, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kaloom™, today announced that as a part of its continued partnership with TELUS, plans to roll out its BGP Looking Glass solution. Kaloom’s BGP Looking Glass Router implementation uses disaggregated hardware supporting Open Compute Project’s Open Network Installed Environment (ONIE), enabling a bare metal switch ecosystem, avoiding vendor lock-in and lowering the total cost of ownership (TCO). The partnership supports TELUS’ ultimate vision of transforming the network to Cloud-Native, containerized functions to deliver higher performance while reducing TCO.”We have been working closely with Kaloom leveraging their solutions and expertise to meet our vision and requirement for a truly open, disaggregated networking solution, which is containerized and scales with our needs. Over lengthy lab trials and a production pilot, Kaloom demonstrated that Communications Service Providers (CSPs) like us can indeed select new, open, standards-based, best of breed solutions,” said Nazim Benhadid, Vice President, Network infrastructure at TELUS.

In contrast to monolithic, single-vendor network deployments that have a strong dependency on the underlying hardware and software from a single vendor, this disaggregated solution will allow TELUS to leverage lower cost open networking switches and add only the features that are required for specific use cases. In addition, the Kaloom solution is fully programmable and can accommodate future networking needs and changes without requiring forklift hardware replacements. TELUS will have the option to deploy other solutions from Kaloom, including vSwitch, vRouter, VxLAN and vUPF as the operator’s demands grow. The Kaloom programmable networking solution is also intended to seamlessly integrate with TELUS’s leading-edge SDN and orchestration solution (TINAA) using industry-standard interfaces.

“We’re excited to enable TELUS in the rollout of our solutions leveraging the same disaggregated hardware and software platform. We strive to deliver value and help partners like TELUS, who have a history of bringing innovative services to market, to meet the current and future challenges of increasing network workload demands at scale,” said Stéphane Boisvert, President of Kaloom.

Kaloom’s Software Defined Fabric™ is a fully automated, programmable software-based data center networking fabric for white box switches of multiple leading hardware vendors. The adaptable, programmable fabric enables integrated routing and switching, the development of new code, and new services and features without impacting traffic. The flexible fabric architecture presents an adaptable, high-performance, low latency multi-datacenter fabric, specifically designed to satisfy the current and future challenges of increasing network workload demands at scale. Kaloom will be attending Mobile World Congress in Los Angeles from October 26 to 28 and presenting at Booth 1811.

About Kaloom™

Kaloom is delivering a fully programmable and automated cloud-native edge networking software solution that is disrupting how distributed cloud edge and data center networks are built, managed and operated by Telecom, Fixed and Mobile Operators, Data Center and Cloud Service Providers. Kaloom comprises technology veterans with proven track records of delivering large-scale networking, analytics, and AI-based solutions for the world’s largest networks. Kaloom is based in the Quartier de l’innovation in Montréal, Quebec and in the Silicon Valley. For additional information visit www.kaloom.com.

