TeraRecon Appoints Sinan Batman CTO

CTO to advance Enterprise Imaging Decision Support and EurekaAI Enterprise Platform

DURHAM, N.C., May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Advanced visualization and AI leader TeraRecon today announced the appointment of Sinan Batman as Chief Technology Officer, responsible for developing next-gen, AI-based advanced visualization and clinical workflow application technologies.

“Sinan shares our drive for better patient outcomes and value through out-of-the-box solutions for streamlined efficiency and effectiveness,” said Romesh Wadhwani, chairman and founder of parent company SymphonyAI. “He brings a track record of delivering value to customers by building and deploying innovative solutions that make analytics and decision support simple, ubiquitous, and transparent.”

Batman brings rich industry experience to TeraRecon, including Chief Engineer at Carestream/Kodak Health Group, where he defined the vision for image-centric workflow information systems. At Fujifilm Medical Systems USA, he was Executive Technical Director of Research and Development, heading the core medical IT product development and leading 200 product releases. Batman directed the Digital Innovation and Data Science Teams at Hillrom, leading the development of class-leading health risk prediction algorithms across the care continuum.

Earlier In his career, Batman has developed computer-aided diagnosis algorithms for breast cancer detection and was one of the early scientists working on quantifying gene expression using microarray imaging technologies for the US National Institutes of Health. He developed advanced autonomous medical imaging algorithms for disease and target detection as a research scientist at Johns Hopkins University. Batman modeled, simulated, and optimized quantum-well laser diodes and arrays while working as a Research Scientist at Xerox Research Labs in a NASA-sponsored project.

“Time-to-value is an essential ingredient for product and technology success,” said Batman. “It takes more than sophisticated tools, like a high-quality AI platform, though that is a necessity. Success comes from the hard work of developing real solutions that business enterprises can see value from immediately. Solutions must use a nuanced understanding of how healthcare works. TeraRecon understands that and is leading the enterprise AI movement in healthcare as a result.”

About TeraRecon: TeraRecon is a leader in medical advanced visualization with a mission to continuously redefine patient and healthcare by strategically leveraging AI innovation. The flagship Intuition product is the 2021 KLAS category leader for advanced visualization and holds the number one market share for US 3D imaging. A SymphonyAI business since 2020, TeraRecon is continuing to innovate ahead of customer demand with sophisticated healthcare-focused AI platform solutions unlike any in the world today.

For more information, visit www.terarecon.com or email marketing at [email protected].