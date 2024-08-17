Terengganu FC Held To 1-1 Draw By Sri Pahang At Home



KUALA LUMPUR, Terengganu FC (TFC) were held to a 1-1 draw by Sri Pahang FC in a Super League match at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium tonight.

Nurillo Tukhtasinov gave TFC the lead just before halftime with a shot from outside the box.

However, Sri Pahang equalised in injury time through a header by Stefano Brundo.

Meanwhile, PDRM defeated Kuala Lumpur City (KL City) 2-1 at the Selayang Municipal Council Stadium.

Ifedayo Olusegun opened the scoring for PDRM in the ninth minute, with Fadi Mahmoud Awad netting the winner in the 65th minute after KL City’s Jovan Motika had equalised (51st minute).

The draw leaves Terengganu in third place with 15 points, while Sri Pahang sits in ninth with seven. PDRM moves up to 10th place with 11 points, and KL City remains in 11th with five points.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency