TERENGGANU RECORDS INFLOW OF 1.5 MLN TOURISTS IN Q1 2024



KUALA TERENGGANU, Terengganu recorded an influx of 1.5 million tourists in the first quarter of this year.

State Tourism, Culture, Environment and Climate Change Committee chairman, Datuk Razali Idris said the number involved domestic and foreign tourists to various locations including resort islands in the state.

He said the number shows a good growth and is expected to reach the target of 4.5 million tourists to Terengganu this year.

“For the first quarter of this year, I see (inflow of tourists) is a bit faster. So far 1.5 million tourists had stayed overnight and on day trips.

“For the second quarter of this year, I don’t have figures yet, but if you can see that the hotel occupancy rate of over 80 per cent while chalets and resorts on the six resort islands are also full,” he said after officiating the Terengganu International Bike Week 2024 (TIBW) at Dataran Shah Bandar. here today.

On today’s programme, Razali said TIBW, which lasts for five days starting today, is expected to attract 15,000 tour

ists to Terengganu.

According to him, as many as 3,000 owners of high-powered motorcycles from 106 clubs in Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei and Indonesia gathered in this state to explore the beauty of nature and get to know the culture of the local community.

He said that TIBW, which is an annual event, is also interspersed with various programmes including the exhibition of high-powered motorcycles, classics and attractive scooters.

“Last year we managed to attract 10,000 tourists in conjunction with TIBW. This year, we set a slightly higher target based on the participation of more clubs,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency