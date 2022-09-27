Terra Madre Salone del Gusto, Piedmont Region Ambassador of Italian Food and Wine Culture in the World with a Historic Reputation

TURIN, Italy, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Through food, the Piedmont region has fostered encounters and interaction between cultures from all over the world. After all, when you come to Piedmont, you immediately feel attracted not only by an incredible gastronomic variety, but also by a real food culture. It is no coincidence that this is the only region that hosts a university entirely dedicated to gastronomy.” With these words, Edward Mukiibi, President of Slow Food International, explains why he feels proud of the collaboration with the Piedmont Region, which this year hosted the 14th edition of Terra Madre Salone del Gusto, at Parco Dora in Turin. Biodiversity, education and activism guided all the activities of the event, with over 500 taste workshops, table appointments, conferences and meetings with philosophers, economists, activists, artists and researchers. They all spoke about the values associated with food today and the importance of knowing how to communicate them to the general public.

Terra Madre has grown in numbers and visibility in these 14 years, finding the right attention and sensitivity in Piedmont, the perfect destination, first and foremost, for every gourmet. Piedmont is an ambassador of Italian food and wine culture in the world with a historic reputation, with products of undisputed quality: from chocolate to IGP hazelnuts to rice grown in the largest rice fields in Europe, between Vercelli, Novara and Biella, and to the great variety of artisan cheeses, with DOPs such as Castelmagno and Toma, Robiola di Roccaverano, Raschera, Murazzano, Ossolano and Gorgonzola.

Many of these territorial peculiarities were experienced by a group of four foreign journalists, two British, one German and one Belgian, invited to discover not only the gastronomic, but also the cultural and architectural heritage of the region. The press tour, organised on the occasion of the Terra Madre Salone del Gusto, was curated by VisitPiemonte, the in-house company of the Piedmont Region and Unioncamere Piemonte, which deals with the promotion of tourism and food in the region. On the first day, the group visited the city centre that will host the Nitto ATP Finals (2021-2025), including the main places of interest, the Royal Residences of the House of Savoy, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the historic cafés and souvenir shops, the National Cinema Museum and the Mole Antonelliana, symbol of the city of Turin. After visiting Terra Madre Salone del Gusto, the journalists travelled to the city of Vercelli, where a guide took them on a tour of the historical centre and the main cultural and architectural sights. The last day was spent on Lake Maggiore, with a mini boat cruise of the Borromean Islands and gardens with a visit to Isola Bella.

