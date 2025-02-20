Thai Defence Minister Refutes Reports on Cambodian PM’s Apology



Bangkok: Thai Defence Minister has publicly dismissed reports suggesting that the Cambodian Prime Minister has issued an apology to Thailand.





According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the Defence Minister clarified the situation, stating that there has been no formal apology issued by the Cambodian leadership. The reports were deemed inaccurate, and the Minister emphasized the importance of verifying information before dissemination.





The statement from the Thai Defence Minister comes amid ongoing diplomatic interactions between Thailand and Cambodia. Both nations have been working toward strengthening bilateral ties, and the Minister’s remarks underline the need for clear communication to prevent misunderstandings.





The context of the alleged apology remains unclear, but the Defence Minister’s denial aims to maintain transparency and factual accuracy in the media narratives circulating between the two countries.





Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Phumtham Wechayachai, has refuted reports suggesting that Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet apologised to Thailand regarding the incident at Ta Moan Thom Temple, calling the claims inaccurate.`’Phumtham clarified that some media outlets had incorrectly reported that Hun Manet had personally called him to apologise. Phumtham emphasised that this misinformation had caused unnecessary issues on the Cambodian side because they did not do it. As a result, the reports created the impression that Thailand had disseminated unfounded information,’ read The Nation Thailand on Feb. 20.`According to the source, Phumtham urged media outlets to correct the reports, reiterating that Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet had not blamed Thailand and that the matter was not as significant as it had been portrayed.`Phumtham called for a smooth resolution and reaffirmed that diplomatic and military relations between the two countries remained strong and unaffected.`





