

Phnom Penh: Thai Prime Minister H.E. Mrs. Paetongtarn Shinawatra and former Thai Prime Ministers have extended their condolences to Cambodian Acting Head of State Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen following the passing of his eldest brother, H.E. Neak Oknha Oudom Metreivisidh Hun San.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, through the Chargé d’Affaires a.i. of the Royal Thai Embassy in Cambodia, Ms. Ek-on Khunacharoen, laid a wreath and paid her last respects to H.E. Neak Oknha Oudom Metreivisidh Hun San, who passed away on Mar. 28 at the age of 78 due to illness.

Furthermore, this morning, former Thai Prime Minister H.E. Somchai Wongsawat personally visited Samdech Techo Hun Sen at the funeral residence in Phnom Penh to offer his condolences. H.E. also conveyed floral tributes and messages of sympathy from three other former Thai Prime Ministers: H.E. Thaksin Shinawatra, H.E. Ms. Yingluck Shinawatra, and H.E. Srettha Thavisin. All expressed their condolences t

o Samdech Techo Hun Sen for the loss of his brother.

Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, the Acting Head of State of Cambodia, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra for her condolences. He also thanked former Prime Minister Somchai Wongsawat for his personal visit and, through him, extended his appreciation to the other former Thai Prime Ministers for their messages of sympathy.