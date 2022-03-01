Thai Smile to Resume Bangkok-Siem Reap Route This Week

Thai Smile has announced the resumption of direct flight between Bangkok capital of Thailand to Siem Reap cultural province of Cambodia on Mar. 3.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, the Bangkok-Siem Reap route will be operated twice a week.

This reroute will facilitate the travel of tourists, business and other travelers between the two neighbouring countries.

Cambodia has been promoting “Cambodia, a safe tourism destination” and reopened for international tourists without required quarantine if they are tested negative for COVID-19 upon their arrival in the Kingdom.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press