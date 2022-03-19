Thai Woman Confesses to Lie about Falling Victim to Organ Harvesting in Cambodia

The Thairath news of Thailand on Mar. 18 reported that the claim of a Thai woman to fall victim to an organ harvesting in Cambodia is a lie.

“A Thai woman who claimed that she was taken by a Chinese gang in Cambodia to suck blood before harvesting organs for sale, confessed to the Thai police that she had lied because she was afraid no one would help her return to Thailand,” Thairath wrote.

On Mar. 12, 2022, Thai Examiner, a news website for foreigners in Thailand, quoted a Thai woman claiming to fall victim to an organ harvesting after being tricked to work for a Chinese online company in Cambodia. Following the report, H.E. Chum Sounry, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, dismissed the allegation, stressing that it is a false information.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press