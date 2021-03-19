Thailand Donates US$100,000 for COVID-19 Quarantine Centres of Migrant Workers

The Royal Thai Embassy to Cambodia this morning handed over US$100,000 donation cheque from the Royal Thai Government to the Royal Government of Cambodia.

The handover ceremony was held here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MFA-IC), between H.E. Prak Sokhonn, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of MFA-IC, and H.E. Panyarak Poolthup, Thai Ambassador to Cambodia.

According to an MFA-IC’s press release, the donation aims to support essential needs of Cambodian migrant workers at all COVID-19 quarantine centres along Cambodia-Thailand border.

The Government and people of the Kingdom of Cambodia sincerely appreciate the Royal Thai Government and the people of Thailand for their continued assistance in the effort to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in Cambodia as well as in facilitating Cambodian workers who are working and residing in Thailand, said the press release.

This generous donation does not only reflect kind humanitarian gesture but also the growing spirit of traditional friendship, strong solidarity and good neighbourliness between the two countries, stressed the same source.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press