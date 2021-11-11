Thailand’s BCP Seeking Investment Opportunities in Cambodia

Thailand’s Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited (BCP) has sought investment opportunities in Cambodia, mainly in the oil and energy sectors.

The information was made known yesterday at a working dinner between Cambodian Ambassador to Thailand H.E. Ouk Sorphorn and Mr. Ittikhun Sihsobhon, BCP’s Senior Vice-President Corporate Marketing and Lubricant Business, during which the two sides discussed investment opportunities in Cambodia.

On the occasion, Mr. Ittikhun Sihsobhon pledged to lead his subordinate officials to visit Cambodia in the near future to study the business environment and seek investment opportunities for Oil and Green Energy sectors.

For his part, H.E. Ouk Sorphorn informed the BCP’s delegation about the Embassy’s missions to drive the Economic Diplomacy Strategy (Trade, Investment, Tourism and Culture) and to promote Thai Plus-One Strategy and New Investment Law of Cambodia, which provides flexibility, transparency, and high-incentives to investors wishing to expand businesses into Cambodia to enjoy trade preferential treatments provided by its trading partners.

Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, previously known as Bangchak Petroleum, is a petroleum and energy conglomerate in Thailand.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press