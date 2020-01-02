“Thanks, Peace” Becomes Peace Lovers’ Slogan: PM

Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen said that Thanks, Peace has become the slogan of all the peace lovers.

According to a message on his official Facebook page this morning, the Cambodian Premier expressed thanks to all his compatriots who support his political message on peace.

Thanks all compatriots for your support for my political message (Thanks, Peace) which, I think, is priceless even in the past, now, and in the future. All people need peace, except terrorists who want to destroy it. 'Thanks, Peace' has become the slogan of the peace lovers, he underlined.

With his Win Win policy, Samdech Techo Hun Sen led Cambodia from dramatic civil wars since the 1970s to the full peace in late 1998.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press