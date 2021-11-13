The Ministries of Information, and Post and Telecommunications have discussed to optimise current and future cooperation focusing on boosting digital broadcasting and communications.

The update was shared by Information Secretary of State H.E. Kem Gunawadh following a joint meeting of the two ministries co-chaired by the ministers H.E. Khieu Kanharith and H.E. Chea Vandeth on Nov. 11.

The two ministries, he added, will sign a joint cooperation statement in a near future — a move that will further foster the collaboration in information digitalisation.

Cambodia is highly prioritising information digitalisation development, so enhanced cooperation between the Ministries of Information, and Posts and Telecommunication is indispensable to grease the process, he continued.

Both Information Minister H.E. Khieu Kanharith, and Post and Telecommunications Minister also urged for a firm collaboration of their line staff, departments and units.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press