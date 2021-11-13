November 13, 2021

The General Department of Taxation (GDT) of the Ministry of Economy and Finance earned US$2,315 million in the first ten months of this year, a five percent decrease over that of last year. The figures were released in a monthly meeting held on Nov. 11 under the chairmanship of its General Director H.E. Kong Vibol. The earned revenue exceeds the set financial plan by 3 percent, he said. In October alone, some US$208 million were collected as tax revenue, up 6.4 percent compared to October last year. The results of tax revenue management for the first 10 months of 2021, although not better than the same period in 2020 due to COVID-19 outbreak, was still in good condition, exceeding expectations and target. H.E. Kong Vibol highly appreciated tax officials at all levels for their active efforts in collecting revenue with good results, he said, adding that it is a success and achievement of the General Department of Taxation, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Source: Agency Kampuchea Press

The Ministries of Information, and Post and Telecommunications have discussed to optimise current and future cooperation focusing on boosting digital broadcasting and communications.
The update was shared by Information Secretary of State H.E. Kem Gunawadh following a joint meeting of the two ministries co-chaired by the ministers H.E. Khieu Kanharith and H.E. Chea Vandeth on Nov. 11.
The two ministries, he added, will sign a joint cooperation statement in a near future — a move that will further foster the collaboration in information digitalisation.
Cambodia is highly prioritising information digitalisation development, so enhanced cooperation between the Ministries of Information, and Posts and Telecommunication is indispensable to grease the process, he continued.
Both Information Minister H.E. Khieu Kanharith, and Post and Telecommunications Minister also urged for a firm collaboration of their line staff, departments and units.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press

