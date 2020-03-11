The Graduate Management Admission Council Welcomes One of Portugal’s Leading Business and Economic Institutes

Newest Member Reflects the Importance of Globalization and Diversification in Graduate Management Education

RESTON, Va., March 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Graduate Management Admission Council™ (GMAC™), a global association of leading graduate business schools, today announced the addition of one of Portugal’s top business schools into its membership. The addition of Nova School of Business & Economics (Nova SBE), brings GMAC’s total membership to 229 institutions.

GMAC member schools go through an invitation-only process governed by the organization’s board of directors. Nominees then participate in a comprehensive application process that addresses the sustained commitments to supporting GMAC’s mission: providing the tools and information necessary for schools and talent to discover and evaluate each other.

“Nova SBE is committed to the constant improvement of competent and responsible management education,” said Professor Rita Campos Cunha, Deputy Dean, Pre-Experience Studies. “As a school, we are designed as an open platform, always seeking dialogue and an exchange of ideas and best practices with our colleagues. We believe that GMAC is an excellent convener of business schools from around the world to which we can contribute through our own experiences and know-how, while also benefiting from the shared experience of other member schools.”

“As business education evolves with the ever-changing pace of the global marketplace, institutions such as Nova School of Business & Economics understand the importance of innovation in how and what they are teaching tomorrow’s changemakers,” said Sangeet Chowfla, president and CEO of GMAC.

Nova SBE considers itself a community of world citizens. Sharing GMAC’s vision of diversity, the institution strives to stay at the forefront of innovation while preparing executives and entrepreneurs of tomorrow to contribute to a more open, sustainable, and inclusive world. Financial Times has ranked the school 22nd for its International Master’s in Management worldwide; 21st for its International Master’s in Finance worldwide; and among the top 30 Business Schools in Europe. Recently relocated to a new campus in Lisbon’s Carcavelos neighborhood, Nova SBE is eager to offer students a modern, interactive, and collaborative learning experience.

To be considered for membership in GMAC, schools complete an application process and must maintain a selective admissions process; offer a master’s program in business administration, management subjects or equivalent; and actively support GMAC’s mission and use the GMAT exam or other GMAC assessments as part of their admissions and enrollment processes. They also participate in GMAC governance, including voting on board elections and other matters that may come before the Council.

