A Cambodian author yesterday released his work titled “The Heart of the Saviour” to cheer the 45th wedding anniversary between Cambodian Premier and the First Lady.

The work of about 400 pages is another piece by H.E. Pov Sok – the author and advisor to the Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

The book features especially the sacrifice and the hardship that Cambodian First Lady Samdech Kittiprittpundit Bun Rany Hun Sen endured during the dark period of Khmer Rouge regime, after her husband had left her to Vietnam to seek the neighbour’s support to liberate Cambodia.

It compares Samdech Kittiprittpundit Bun Rany Hun Sen to an ancient Khmer Queen Preah Neang Chey Raja Devi whose King also left her to mobilise troops to rescue their Kingdom.

The book also emphasised the charitable heart of Samdech Kittiprittpundit, especially driven by her own struggling experiences, and major donations, assistance as well as humanitarian funds and initiatives she has made possible throughout her life.

“The Heart of the Saviour” is the fourth work that H.E. Pov Sok has compiled to reflect personal histories of contemporary Cambodian leadership.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press