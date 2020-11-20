The Institut Pasteur du Cambodge Expresses Continued Commitment to Contribute to Fighting against COVID-19 in Cambodia

AKP Phnom Penh, November 20, 2020 — Dr. Laurence BARIL, Director of the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge, sent a thank-you letter to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and emphasised her continued commitment to contribute to combating COVID-19 in Cambodia.

“Following your letter related to the 3rd November’s event, I would like to express to you my personal profound gratitude. I would like also to thank Her Excellence YOUK Sambath who has been a key contact person at the Ministry of Health to facilitate our work,” she wrote in her letter dated Nov. 19.

“On behalf of all the staff members from the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge, we all feel deeply honoured by your kind words,” she added.

“At the entrance of the Virology Unit, now led by Dr DUONG Veasna, there is a commemorative plaque remembering us that you have inaugurated this Unit in 1996. We also know your support for the funding of the high biosecurity level BLS-3 laboratory in 2005. This laboratory is functional since 2008. A lot of our research activities greatly benefit highly from this laboratory,” she underlined.

“For us, our core value remains the strong link between research on emerging infectious diseases at international level (we have 12 nationalities at the Institute) and the public health response,” Dr. Laurence BARIL said.

The Institut Pasteur du Cambodge continues to be fully committed to contribute to the public health response against COVID-19 under the coordination of the Ministry of Health, she stressed.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press