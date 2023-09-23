The Pentagonal Strategy Introduced to UNGA 78 in New York

The Pentagonal Strategy Phase 1 was introduced by Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, at the General Debate of 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA 78), held at the UN headquarters in the afternoon of Sept. 22 (New York time) or in the morning of Sept. 23 (Phnom Penh time).

The Pentagonal Strategy is being implemented from Phase I in the five areas of growth, employment, equity, efficiency, and sustainability, he said.

The Premier highlighted the five key priorities – people, roads, water, electricity and technology —especially digital technology to address the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the digital transformation of Cambodia’s economy.

The main objectives of this strategy include — on the one hand, maintaining the good momentum of peace, economic growth and development in general, and on the other hand, building and strengthening the foundations to accelerate national development through resilience in five areas — the public sector, the economy, the financial sector, human and social capital, and the environment including climate change response, he added.

Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet said to successfully implement this Pentagonal Strategy, Cambodia will accelerate its governance reforms to ensure that the public administration runs efficiently with a high-level of integrity.

“We will safeguard peace, political stability, security and social order — and maintain macro-economic stability. To this end, Cambodia will further enhance partnerships and cooperation for development — and keep welcoming the support of all friendly partners, both technical and financial, to help Cambodia achieve its SDGs while continuing to deepen its regional and global integration,” he said.

Like many developing countries, he stressed, Cambodia has a lot more to do to reach our goal of becoming an upper-middle-income country by 2030 and a resilient, vibrant and prosperous high-income country by 2050. To this end — and in line with the Secretary General’s call for Member States to deliver a “Rescue Plan for People and Planet” — the Cambodian government is committed to taking transformative actions through the recently launched Pentagonal Strategy for Cambodia’s socio-economic development over the next 25 years.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse