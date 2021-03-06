The Press and Quick Reaction Unit has released a new video entitled “Together we can prevent the spread of Kovid-19 disease through measures: 3 prevent, 3 do not and 2 participate”

The Press and Quick Reaction Unit of the Office of the Council of Ministers released a new video entitled “Together we can prevent the spread of Kovid-19 through measures: 3 defend, 3 do not and 2 participate.

After the February 20 community event, the third and largest-ever 19 outbreak of Kovid in the community for Cambodia, we posed another challenge that led the head of government to launch Measures to prevent the spread of Kovid-19 in Cambodia.

At the same time, in order to contribute to the public education work to better understand the prevention and control of this communicable disease, the Press and Quick Reaction Unit also produced this video, mentioning the events of February 20 and The challenges ahead are complex and larger than those of the Nov. 3 and Nov. 28 community events, which saw the outbreak of Kovid-19 enter the community in late 2020. We all clearly remember that both events were prevented and closed successfully and only for a short time. This video shows effective health measures that can prevent Kovid-19 from spreading. Public participation remains an indispensable factor.

The content of the video reminds that every citizen can protect himself, protect his family and protect his community from Kovid-19 by invading, just by consistently implementing the 3 protection measures, 3 protection and 2 participation as follows:

The three protections are:

First, everyone must wear a mask and everywhere, especially in public places.

Second, wash your hands with alcohol or gel regularly and often, especially before eating and after touching objects.

Third, keep personal safety gaps at least one and a half meters apart.

3 Do not mean:

First: Do not shake hands by turning to use our Khmer culture instead.

Second, do not go to crowded

places and third: Do not stay in a closed room with no ventilation, especially rooms with air conditioning.

Apart from that, every Cambodian citizen must also have two spirits to participate. 2 Participate means:

First: Participate in the campaign to get vaccinated against Kovid-19 and

Second: Participate in using QR Code stop covid, which is an important part in preventing the spread of Kovid 19.

Let the people remember that Cambodia is very lucky to have been vaccinated against Kovid 19.

All in all, 3 protective measures, 3 contraceptives and 2 participants are the most effective armor to protect ourselves, our families and our community from Kovid 19 infection. Participation in the implementation of 3 measures to protect, 3 do not and 2 participate is for ourselves, for our family and for our country.

Source: Office of the Council of Ministers