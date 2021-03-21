The United States is Committed to Support COVID-19 Vaccine Response in Indonesia through the COVAX Advance Market Commitment Initiative

JAKARTA – Heather Variava, Chargé d’affaires a.i. of the United States Mission to Indonesia offered her congratulations to Indonesia on the successful arrival of 1,113,600 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on March 8, 2021. This shipment is part of the COVAX Advance Market Commitment (COVAX AMC), a global initiative to support equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. This is the first shipment of the total of 11,704,800 Indonesia is slated to receive from COVAX AMC.

The United States has recently committed an initial $2 billion—out of a total planned $4 billion—to the COVAX AMC, making the United States the single largest contributor to the international response to COVID-19. Indonesia is the third country receiving COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX facility in Southeast Asia after the Philippines and Cambodia.

“COVID-19 has proven that nations are stronger together when facing a global pandemic—as opposed to acting in isolation,” said Heather Variava, Chargé d’affaires a.i. of The United States Mission to Indonesia. “Through our support to Gavi, the United States is working with partners and governments around the world to vaccinate vulnerable populations, reach those without other options, and help ensure that none of us have to face this challenge alone,” she added.

The United States’ contributions to COVAX AMC, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), will support direct purchase and delivery of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for the world’s most vulnerable and at-risk populations in 92 countries, including Indonesia. A portion of these contributions will also support broader country readiness and vaccine service delivery.

To date, the United States has committed $11 million to support Indonesia’s efforts to reduce COVID-19 transmission, improve testing and treatment, and provide accurate and timely information about the pandemic to keep everyone protected from the disease. The United States also donated 1,000 ventilators currently in use at over 600 health facilities across Indonesia. We are committed to partnership with the government and people of Indonesia to save lives and work toward the safe reopening of the Indonesian economy.

Source: US Agency for International Development