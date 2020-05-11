Their Majesties the King and Queen-Mother Arrive Home from China

His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia and Her Majesty Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk arrived home this afternoon after spending nearly one month and a half in China for their routine medical checkup.

The monarchs were warmly welcomed upon their arrival at Phnom Penh International Airport by Senate President Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum, National Assembly President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, and many other high-ranking officials as well as royal family members.

Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Wang Wentian was also present on the occasion.

The Cambodian monarchs underwent their routine medical checkup in China since April 1, 2020.

Last week, during the stay in China, His Majesty the King granted a royal audience to H.E. Wang Yi, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, during which both sides spoke highly of the strong relationship and excellent cooperation between the two countries and of their mutual support during this critical time of fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press