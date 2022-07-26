Their Majesties the King and Queen-Mother Grant US$1.5 Million for Government’s Demining Activities

His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, and Her Majesty Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk have granted in total US$1.5 million to the government’s mine-clearance operations.

In two separate royal messages dated July 23 to Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, His Majesty the King donated US$500,000 and Her Majesty the Queen-Mother US$1 million for demining activities in the country.

Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen has recently launched a national movement – Project for Mine Action (STP-MA) themed “Providing Safe Ground, Creating smiles” – to mobilise resources from donors across the country and beyond to achieve mine-free Cambodia in 2025.

