Their Majesties the King and Queen-Mother Leave for Routine Medical Visit in China

His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia and Her Majesty Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk departed here this morning for their routine medical checkup in China.

The monarchs were seen off at Phnom Penh International Airport by Cambodian top leaders, including Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum, President of the Senate; Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, President of the National Assembly, and Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, as well as many other senior government officials and royal family members.

During His Majesty the King’s absence, Samdech Say Chhum will act as the Acting Head of State.

Their Majesties the King and Queen-Mother regularly undergo their medical checkup in Beijing. During their stay in China, they always receive warm hospitality from Chinese leaders and medical doctors.

Their last medical visit to China was from Aug. 21 to Sept. 29.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press