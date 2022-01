His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia, and Her Majesty Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk grant a royal audience to Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and his son Hun Manet, here at the Royal Palace this afternoon.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press