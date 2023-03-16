Their Majesties the King and Queen-Mother Return from Medical Checkup in China

His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia and Her Majesty the Queen-Mother Norodom Monineath Sihanouk, this afternoon returned home from their routine medical checkup in Beijing, China.

Their Majesties the King and Queen-Mother were warmly welcomed upon their arrival at Phnom Penh International Airport this afternoon by Senate President Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum, National Assembly President Samdech Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, and many other high-ranking officials as well as royal family members and Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Wang Wentian.

While staying in Beijing, the Cambodian monarchs granted a royal audience to Chinese President H.E. Xi Jinping and his wife, Lok Chumteav Peng Liyuan, during which both sides spoke highly of the two countries’ iron-clad relationship, which has become a model of international relations.

The Cambodian monarchs underwent their routine medical checkup in China since Feb. 12, 2023.

Their Majesties the King and the Queen-Mother always have their medical checkup in Beijing. During their stay in China, they always receive warm hospitality from Chinese medical doctors and leaders.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Presse