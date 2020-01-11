Thermal Scanners Installed at Cambodia’s International Airports Against New Pneumonia Virus

Cambodia has installed thermal scanners at the country's international airports in order to prevent possible arrival of a new pneumonia virus from overseas.

The effort was notified in a yesterday's press release by the Ministry of Health, adding that the scanner facilities were activated at Phnom Penh, Siem Reap and Preah Sihanouk International Airports.

The measure was taken following a development of the disease lately in China, wherein a few cases of mysterious pneumonia-like illness caused by a virus strain have been detected.

The virus can lead to a server acute respiratory syndrome or SARS.

In the release, Minister of Health H.E. Mam Bunheng also called on the public to pay more attention to the respiratory syndrome and to ensure sanitary living environment as well as personal hygiene.

Some hospitals in Phnom Penh, Preah Sihanouk, and Siem Reap have already prepared to respond to mitigate the risk of the new disease, added the minister.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press