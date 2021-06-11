Third Bakheng Water Treatment Plant Proposed

Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation has unveiled the third water treatment plant project in Bakheng area, in the northern part of Phnom Penh, affirming that the plant is important to meet the local demand for clean water.

While meeting with outgoing French Ambassador to Cambodia H.E. Mrs. Eva Nguyen Binh here on June 10, H.E. Cham Prasidh, Senior Minister and Minister of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation said the Royal Government’s vision is to provide access to clean water for people in urban areas by 2025.

H.E. Senior Minister requested the French side to consider the possibility of investing or providing more loans for the development of clean water sector, especially the 3rd Bakheng water treatment plant project.

For her part, the outgoing French diplomat said that clean water sector is an important sector for everyone. France is paying close attention to this area and therefore clean water development project in Cambodia remains a priority for France, she underlined.

Co-financed by the French Development Agency (AFD), European Investment Bank, and Phnom Penh Water Supply Authority (PPWSA) at an estimated cost of US$190 million, the 2nd Bakheng water treatment plant broke ground in February this year. The construction of the plant is divided into two stages: the first one, capable of producing 195,000 cubic metres of clean water per day, will operate in 2022, while the second will be completed a year later with double production capacity.

Currently, the clean water demand in the capital and Takhmao town of Kandal province is over 700,000 cubic metres per day while the total clean water production is only around 600,000 cubic metres.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press