Third Calf of Mekong’s Irrawaddy Dolphin Born

The Mekong’s Irrawaddy Dolphin welcomes the 3rd calf to its population this month, while its mortality rate sparks concerns, according to a press release from WWF AKP received this afternoon.

The Government’s Fisheries Administration-WWF’s Mekong Dolphin Research Team confirmed this week the record of this calf after the team took photographs of it on May 16, 2021 while swimming among other seven adult animals in their Kampi pool, Kratie province.

The researchers estimated the new calf was then about ten days old based on their analysis of the dolphin photographs. In total, three calves are recorded between January and May 2021, while six newborns were recorded during the same times last year.

Regarding to this good news, WWF appreciated the dedication of river guards, who conduct regular patrols on river to reinforce the implementation of the law and commend the support and cooperation of the Fisheries Administration and local authorities.

“All of our research team members were overwhelmingly excited, as always, to have confirmed the record of the newborn dolphin that is the third calf for 2021,” said Mr. Eam Sam Un, Biodiversity Research and Monitoring Manager with WWF.

The Mekong’s Irrawaddy dolphin is listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List. The 2020 census of its population by the Fisheries Administration and WWF showed only 89 individuals still swim in the Mekong River.

Mr. Seng Teak, WWF Country Director, explained that every single newborn calf is important for the survival of the currently small Mekong dolphin population, making the protection of the adult individuals from harmful effects of human activities even more critical in order to reduce the species mortality rate.

Between January and May 2021, the research team unfortunately recorded four dolphin mortalities of which one adult died by the entanglement in gillnet and the other adult died due to old age, while the cause the calf death is unknown.

With similar mortality rate recorded between January and May 2020, WWF’s scientists find the trend worrisome and urge the need of even more collective actions and stronger conservation measures to save the species from extinction.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press