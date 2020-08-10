This Year’s High-School Exam to Take Place in December

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports will organise high school exam for the 2019-2020 academic year in December, according to the ministry’s press release made public this morning.

The schedule was set after Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, agreed to authorise the students of grades 9 and 12 to resume their classes in the second-round of school reopening in upcoming September to get them ready for their exams, it said.

For this second-phase of schooling resumption, only 15 students per class are allowed and with respect of hygiene measures of the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation, it added.

Meanwhile, the same source continued, private educational institutions have volunteered to postpone their high school exams from later this month to December as well.

The press release also stressed that the class resumption for students of other grades in public schools will be made in other directive.

The first-round reopening is for schools with high standard safety measures against COVID-19. They have to enter a comprehensive agreement with the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports to main high-standard safety measures against the pandemic following the guideline set by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation.

The Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports on Mar. 16, when COVID-19 outbreak built momentum, ordered school closure to keep students and teachers safe from the disease.

