This Year’s Water Festival Celebration Will Be Bigger, Says PM

This 2024 celebration of the Water Festival will be bigger, announced Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet at the weekly cabinet plenary meeting at the Peace Palace here this morning.

The Premier instructed the National Committee for Organising National and International Festivals and relevant ministries and institutions, especially the Ministry of Tourism and the private sector to cooperate in well organising the annual celebration to attract national and international tourists.

Cambodia annually celebrates the Water Festival, one of the country’s biggest celebrations, to mark the end of monsoon season, convey appreciation to nature, especially water, for the productive harvests, and commemorate the country’s rich culture and long history. This year, the Water Festival will fall on Nov. 14-16.

At the same time, Samdech Thipadei Hun Manet encouraged neighbouring provinces and cities to hold alternate events to create more tourism products so that tour companies can sell local tour package

s.

Besides, he advised the organisation of Angkor Sankranta in Siem Reap province and Sankranta celebrations in other provinces for 2025 under the cooperation between the Ministry of Tourism, the Union of Youth Federations of Cambodia (UYFC), relevant authorities and the private sector.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse