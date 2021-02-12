This Year’s World Radio Day to be Celebrated under the Theme “New World, New Radio”

Cambodia will join the rest of the world to mark the 10th edition of World Radio Day on Feb. 13 and the 110 years of radio under the theme “New World, New Radio”.

According to a UNESCO’s release, this year’s theme recalls how this medium is part of humanity’s history by following the various developments in our society and adapting its services.

“As the world changes, so do radio. Thus, during the COVID-19 pandemic, radio made it possible, for example, to ensure continuity of learning, to fight against misinformation, and to promote barrier gestures,” it underlined.

« New World, New Radio » is, therefore, an ode to the resilience of radio, said the same source, adding that it is a tribute to its capacity for perpetual adaptation at the rate of societal transformations and listeners’ new needs.

Accessible anywhere and anytime, radio reaches a broad audience. It presents itself as an arena where all voices can be expressed, represented, and heard hence why radio is still the most consumed medium worldwide today.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press