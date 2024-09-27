Three Brothers Jailed, Caned For Raping 11-year-old Niece



The Sessions Court here today sentenced an unemployed man to 29 years in prison and given 11 strokes of the cane for sexually assaulting and raping his 11-year-old niece six years ago.

Judge Mohd Kafli Che Ali handed down the sentence on the 45-year-old man after finding the defence had failed to raise reasonable doubts against the prosecution’s case at the end of the defence case.

The court sentenced him to 12 years in prison and four strokes of the cane for committing physical sexual assault on the girl and 17 years in prison and seven strokes for raping her. He was ordered the serve the jail sentences consecutively from today.

“The accused is also ordered to undergo a counseling session for a year as well as be placed under police supervision for a year,” said the judge.

The man was charged with physically sexually assaulting the victim who was then 11 years old in the living room of a house in Jalan Pantai Dalam, Brickfields here at 8 pm in December 2018.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency